A Minneapolis city ID card? Could be coming soon to your wallet, if you want it

Residents of Minneapolis may soon be able to get their own municipal identification cards. Under a proposal that's gaining steam in the City Council, anyone aged 14 or older could apply for a Minneapolis ID card, even if they're undocumented or don't have a permanent address.

Cities like Chicago, New York and Northfield, MN already offer municipal identification cards to their residents. According its website, the city of Minneapolis hopes to implement a similar program by early next year.

Critics of the proposal say Minneapolis ID cards would mainly benefit people who don't have legal immigration status. But according to Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano, who's spearheading the draft ordinance, the city-issued ID could offer a range of perks for all residents.

"For example, access to local banks and a reduction in parking fees, and perhaps some partnerships with some of the bikeshare programs or other amenities that the city of Minneapolis might be able to offer," Cano says.

MPR News guest host Phil Picardi spoke with Cano to find out more about the municipal ID proposal.