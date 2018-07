Why are the Minnesota Twins so bad this year?

Going into the season, hopes were high that the Minnesota Twins could make the playoffs for the second straight year. But midway through the year, the team is far out of contention.

Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, talked with MPR News' Phil Picardi about why the team has been a disappointment and what the front office is going to do about it.

