Flash flood watch issued for parts of northern Minnesota

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of northern Minnesota from Sunday evening through Monday morning, as yet another round of heavy rain may affect the region.

The watch extends from the Brainerd Lakes area northeast to Duluth, Grand Rapids and the Iron Range, and up the North Shore.

"A slow-moving cold front and heavy rainfall rates will lead to the possibility for flash flooding from storms Sunday night into early Monday morning," the National Weather Service reported. "Rainfall rates over one inch per hour are expected, with storm motions resulting in storms repeating over the same area for numerous hours overnight."

Outside of the watch area, storms will be possible overnight Sunday into Monday across much of Minnesota. The state has been hit by repeated rounds of heavy rain over the past month, including earlier this week in southwestern Minnesota.