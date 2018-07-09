Survey: Minnesota business services firms bullish

Minnesota firms that provide accounting, technology and other services to other business are optimistic about their prospects.

A survey by the state and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis conducted in May and June found business services firms feeling pretty bullish.

"The fact that these businesses — many of which interact with a number of other businesses across the state — expect stable conditions in the next year is an encouraging sign for the state's overall economy," said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development spokesperson Shane Delaney.

Nearly 90 percent expected sales to remain steady or increase next year. About half of the companies anticipated profits would rise. Delaney said the employment outlook for the sector also looked strong.

"Twenty-two percent expect to increase their employment level," he said. "Sixty-four percent anticipate that it will remain the same."

The survey of 1,200 firms has a margin of error of about 6 percentage points. It occurred during a relatively quiet period in international trade battles.