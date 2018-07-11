How to beat burnout at work

Are you experiencing burnout at work?

You're not alone.

A recent study from the University of Montreal found that women were more likely to feel burnout out than their male colleagues.

So why is that? And what can be done about it?

MPR host Kerri Miller spoke with Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO and president of the Rae Mackenzie group, and Christina Maslach, professor of Psychology at the University of California Berkeley, about the source of burnout and how to prevent it.

