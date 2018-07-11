Expand your mind this weekend at one of Minnesota's museums

A man stands in front of a diorama of Sand Point on Lake Pepin inside of the Bell Museum in Falcon Heights, Minn. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Whether it's art, science or current events, there are plenty of exhibits with fascinating subjects at museums in Minnesota. Here's a sample of a few that are available this weekend.

Grand opening of Bell Museum

Sculptures of a number of wolves attacking a moose, called "The Encounter," are placed outside of the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum in Falcon Heights, Minn. Evan Frost | MPR News

The Bell Museum will host its grand opening July 13 through July 15. With 10 room-sized dioramas and 35 smaller displays, the natural science museum has just completed its $64 million renovations.

Tickets to the Friday event at 6 p.m. start at $32, while the grand opening Saturday costs $9 to $12. Remember that the planetarium shows cost a bit extra.

Since the museum expects high numbers for the grand opening, there are some additional parking options, available here.

Explore the Somali connection to Minnesota

The exhibit at the Minnesota History Center explores the connection between the Somali culture from Africa, the massive migration that began in the 1990s and the community that exists in Minnesota today.

The exhibition includes a "chalkboard suitcase." Such cases were used by Somalis in the early 1970s during a nationwide literacy campaign. Courtesy of Andrea Reed, Minnesota Historical Society

Reflect on jazz clubs, home of the American sound

At the Walker Art Center, artist and renowned jazz pianist Jason Moran has created his first-ever museum show designed to replicate the atmosphere of New York jazz venues.

Jason Moran, STAGED: Savoy Ballroom 1, 2015 Farzad Owrang | Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York

From the 1920s through the 1970s, the exhibit focuses on both jazz and the African-American experiences of the time.

Remember a life lost in Twin Cities suburb

The Minneapolis Institute of Art hosts "Art and Healing: In the Moment," with 15 works of art inspired by Philando Castile's life and death.

The exhibit is open at the Cargill Gallery until July 29.

Enjoy Native and First Nations art in Duluth

Chholing Taha's work will be featured at the Duluth Art Institute. Her art focuses on Native imagery that expresses indigenous stories and contemporary issues — inspired from tribes from the Northwest coast and Great Lakes region.

An opening reception and artist talk will be held Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Duluth Art Institute, and the gallery opens July 12 and will be open until Sept. 2.

