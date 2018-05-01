Jason Moran brings art and jazz history to the Walker galleries

Jason Moran has always explored other art forms in addition to music. His first-ever museum show that just opened at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis features installations representing historic jazz clubs in New York, as well as Moran's own paintings and photographs. It also features videos and films by other artists which complement the jazz club installations. Moran was photographed at the Walker on April 26, 2018. 