Black Bike Week builds awareness through 'inspired riding'

Friday kicks off the beginning of Black Bike Week, a partnership between Slow Roll Minneapolis and The Culture Wellness Center.

It is a week of "advocacy, education and inspired riding to build awareness and highlight the contributions to building Bike Culture and to supporting an active lifestyle in the African-American community."

Anthony Taylor, one of the founders of Slow Roll Minneapolis, joined MPR News host Tom Crann to talk about the event.

