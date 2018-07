Rain overwhelms much of state, but at least it's cooler

We've had near historic heat for the growing season this year. May was nearly 6 degrees higher than normal on a statewide basis, while June was nearly 3 degrees above normal.

And how about all that rain? Those storms will start to dissipate on Sunday and the rest of the month will be drier and cooler.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley about the weather.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.