Northbound Interstate 35W at Minnesota Highway 36 in Roseville will be closed until at least noon after a semi crash early Friday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The Roseville Fire Department tweeted that there were no injuries.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 36 east.