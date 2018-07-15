Like planes? MSP is holding a job fair

Employers at the Twin Cities airport are looking to fill hundreds of jobs at a time when the region's labor market is so tight there are nearly twice as many job openings as unemployed people.

Adding to the demand at the airport is a 300-room skyway-connected hotel that opened Saturday.

To recruit workers, the airport is hosting a job fair Tuesday in Terminal 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Airport spokesperson John Welbes said a variety of aviation, retail, restaurant, hotel and other jobs will be available at the event.

"We do them periodically when there's a critical mass of jobs that needs filling," he said. "We help out our concessionaires who are looking for people to hire."

Openings include both part-time and full-time jobs. Many pay starting wages in the low to mid-teens per hour. Some jobs offer full benefits.

More than 21,000 people work at the airport, Welbes said.