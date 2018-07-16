Country musician Lori McKenna's latest album is intensely personal

Grammy-award winning country-folk singer Lori McKenna's new album "The Tree" comes out this Friday. Her latest album is intensely personal — full of vignettes about family and home life.

She told Billboard that the song "People Get Old" is about her father and that she has so many memories of him as a younger man in a suit that she wanted this song to paint a picture of him on his days off.

She also said that her father, who's now in his eighties, has heard her play the song ... and approves.

You can listen to the whole thing right now at NPR's First Listen.

