Political Junkie talks Trump and NATO Politics Kerri Miller , Elizabeth Shockman · Jul 16, 2018 President Trump speaks at a press conference on the second day of the NATO summit on July 12, 2018, in Brussels, Belgium. Sean Gallup | Getty Images Listen Story audio 15min 18sec MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his take on the politics of President Trump's visit to Europe. Use the audio player above to hear the full segment. • Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.