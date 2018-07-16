What's at stake in Trump's meeting with Putin?

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.

Last week special counsel Robert Mueller released an indictment that blamed Russian officers in the Russian government for the 2016 hacking of Democrats. So what does that mean for President Trump's Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with two experts to preview the meeting between Putin and Trump in Helsinki, Finland.

Guest 1: Molly McKew, foreign policy and strategy consultant

Guest 2: Chris Preble, Vice President for Defense and Foreign Policy studies at the Cato Institute

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.