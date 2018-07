Who controls the Mississippi River?

In many towns and cities along the river, there are clashes over levees, diversion plans. dredging drainage and development. Are we listening to more than just the interests with the loudest voices and most money? Are government decision-makers hearing from enough individuals?

Kerri Miller digs into these questions with two guests: Roger Wolf, director of environment program and services at the Iowa Soybean Association, and Carrie Jennings, research and policy director at the Freshwater Society.