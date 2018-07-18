Can you move to rural Minnesota and thrive economically?

President Trump's success among rural voters has drawn attention to the struggles of rural areas across the country. Nearly half of Minnesota's population lives in rural places, and some of those regions are afflicted by high unemployment — in Grand Rapids unemployment is 4.2 percent, in Koochiching County the rate of unemployment is 6.2 percent.

MPR host Chris Farrell spoke to Joan Goldstein the commissioner for Economic Development in Vermont about their plan to attract new business to rural areas of Vermont by paying them up to $10,000 to move there. Farrell also spoke to Ben Winchester, research fellow at the Extension Center for Community Vitality at University of Minnesota.

