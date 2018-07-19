5 in 5: Learn how to decide, a TV show for families, and a satirical beach read

Every week, producer Stephanie Curtis shares 5 things to read, watch, or experience.

1. Sarah Jeong's article in the Verge, "Bad Romance: To cash in on Kindle Unlimited, a cabal of authors gamed Amazon's algorithm," is an intriguing tale of questionable trademark infringement claims, underhanded (and effective) marketing of virginal "mountain men" e-books, and duplicity in the popular and lucrative Kindle romance novel marketplace. (H/T to Will Lager, who Slacks me great reads all week long.)

2. Everyone should take a look at "The Decision Book," a pint-sized compendium of models to use to solve personal and work problems. Each model is explained in brief blend of text and graphics that talk you through common troubles like how to process criticism, how to make a workplace team effective, and how to decide if you have a bankable idea for a business. (H/T to Content Bookstore in Northfield)

3. "Beauty Queens" by Libba Bray is a feminist critique of the media and big corporations wrapped up in a satirical romp about a planeload of teen beauty contestants who crashland off a desert island. It's a YA novel, so don't give it to a kid who is too young, but don't let that put a ceiling on it if you're an adult. I was as delighted with it as my 12 year-old. (I have no idea why this isn't a Amazon/Netflix miniseries already.)

4. We don't watch many TV shows with our kids; we are stingy with screen time for them. But every once in awhile, we find a show that we need them to see. "Nailed It" is such a show. Like "The British Baking Show," it features real people attempting complex baking projects in a tight timeframe. Unlike "The British Baking Show," these American amateurs have no talent in the kitchen and fail in spectacular ways. It's done with warmth and humor. No one who fails takes it hard. My kids LOSE it when the bakers reveal their sad, floppy cakes or inexplicable piles of goo where a delightful cupcake should be.

5. Courtney Barnett's "City looks Pretty" is a song to blast at the end of the work week.