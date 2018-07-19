Seki wins second term as Red Lake Chairman

Chairman Darrell Seki will lead the Red Lake Band of Chippewa for another four years after defeating Floyd "Buck" Jourdain in Wednesday's run-off election.

According to the official tally, Seki won by 234 votes, which was seen by some as an upset.

Jourdain led the tribe for more than a decade, before losing to Seki four years ago. And he had momentum coming into this election. He came out ahead of Seki in a preliminary vote in May. He also took most of yesterday's off-reservation votes.

But Seki is known for his traditional native values, and found support among tribe members living on Red Lake, especially the Ponemah district, where he was raised.

A handful of other government positions were also decided in the run-off election. Former economic development director Sam Strong won a seat as tribal secretary.

Annette Johnson kept her seat as tribal treasurer.

The newly elected government will be sworn in at a meeting of the tribal council next month.