Air quality alert issued for much of central, northern Minnesota

The MPCA has issued an air quality alert for much of northern and central Minnesota through Saturday morning, July 21, 2018.

Smoke drifting south from wildfires in Ontario has prompted an air quality alert for much of central and northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported Friday afternoon that the alert is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday for communities including Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau, Bemidji, Brainerd, Alexandria, Saint Cloud and Ortonville. It also includes the Red Lake, Leech Lake and Mille Lacs reservations.

"Air pollution monitors in northern Minnesota are showing a rapid rise in fine particles with values exceeding an Air Quality Index value of 100, along with weather observations showing visibilities dropping to 1 to 5 miles due to smoke," the MPCA reported.

The smoke plume was moving south and southwest as of Friday afternoon, with smoky conditions expected to last six to eight hours at any given location.

"Smoke will begin decreasing from north to south, with northern portions of the alert area clearing Friday evening and southern portions clearing out Saturday morning," the agency said. The MPCA said the increase in fine particles in the air may negatively affect:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

People who have heart disease or high blood pressure.

Children and older adults.