Twist alert: Here's the 'perfect mystery for summer'

'Monday's Not Coming' by Tiffany D. Jackson Courtesy of publisher

Every week, The Thread checks in with booksellers around the country about their favorite books of the moment. This week, we spoke with Aubrey Restifo from Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vt.

Bookseller Aubrey Restifo has "the perfect mystery for summer."

It's Tiffany D. Jackson's "Monday's Not Coming."

The young adult novel centers around the closer-than-close friendship of two teenage girls, Monday and Claudia, who live in D.C. "They are utterly inseparable — do everything together, do all their homework together, dance team together, planning out their high school career together, you can't keep them from each other's lives," Restifo explained.

But one summer, Monday goes missing.

"And not only does she go missing, but Claudia, who is telling the story, who is the protagonist, doesn't feel like anybody else notices."

Claudia starts the new school year and the teachers don't know, the school nurse doesn't know, but she doesn't stop asking. "She goes around the neighborhood, which is a very tightknit community, but no one can explain where Monday, or Monday's many siblings, are."

"That's the mystery that is investigated very intensely in 'Monday's Not Coming.'"

"It is too intense to read in one sitting, but it's almost impossible not to. ... When you approach the excellent twist in this novel, and as you get to the truth, you will be absolutely rattled."

