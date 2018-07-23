Civil rights suit planned in Justine Ruszczyk police shooting

Signs and flowers are left next to the alley where Justine Damond Ruszczyk was fatally shot, on the one-year anniversary of her death on July 15, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Attorneys for a woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report a possible assault are working on a civil rights complaint.

Justine Damond Ruszczyk was shot by former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor in July 2017. Ruszczyk was engaged to Don Damond. Attorney Robert Bennett says he plans to file a lawsuit Monday in federal court.

Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Ruszczyk through the driver's side window after she approached the vehicle. They say there's no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified deadly force.

No further details about the complaint have been released. A news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.