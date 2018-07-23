Why aren't more millennials voting?

A study from Pew Research shows that millennials make up the majority of the electorate, yet many don't show up to vote. Why are young people discouraged from going to the polls? And what are candidates doing to encourage them to cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections?

MPR host Kerri Miller spoke with Khalilah Brown-Dean, associate professor of political science at Quinnipiac University, and Mary Kate Cary, Senior fellow for presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center and former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush.

