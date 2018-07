How can Minnesota's prisons be made safer?

As details have emerged about last week's deadly assault on a corrections officer by an inmate at the Stillwater state prison, so have questions about how it could have been prevented.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) about the state of Minnesota's prison system — and what needs to change in light of this incident. Limmer chairs the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee, and is a former corrections officer.