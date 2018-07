It's a great time to be a seller — median sale prices have never been higher. But for buyers, there's increasing pressure to ante up: Half of all properties are selling above asking price.

The Twin Cities housing market is tight, and some home buyers are skipping a home inspection in order to quickly close their sale. But they're giving up much more than another piece of paper.

Certified home inspector John Trostle explained why home inspections are so important and what questions first-time home buyers should ask before buying a home.

