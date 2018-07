Vikings training camp begins with the loss of a coach

Tony Sparano AP

The Minnesota Vikings' training camp begins Tuesday at the team's brand-new facility in Eagan. But the team is still reeling from the loss of offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 56. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says he died of natural causes related to heart disease.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Star Tribune sports reporter Ben Goessling about Sparano and his work.