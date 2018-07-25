Are we prepared for the next pandemic?

Nurse manager Jeanie Gaudette, right, helps Leah Kaul, a medical ICU nurse, into a second pair of gloves while practicing how to safely put on and take off the protective gear needed to treat an ebola patient Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, West Bank.

This week the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ministry of Health declared its most recent outbreak of Ebola over. After managing several bouts of infectious diseases, is the globe any more equipped to handle the next outbreak? How does America compare to other countries in terms of emergency preparedness?

Ed Yong, science writer at The Atlantic, spoke to host Kerri Miller about his latest piece, "The Next Plague Is Coming, Is America Ready?" He is also author of the book "I Contain Multitudes."

