Art Hounds: Cultures clash and comedy ensues in Korean Drama Addict's Guide

Theater director Suzy Messerole thinks playwright and performer May Lee-Yang is hilarious, so she's particularly pumped to see Yang's new show "The Korean Drama Addict's Guide to Losing Your Virginity" produced by Theater Mu. A Hmong personality coach who is obsessed with Korean soap operas vows to find true love (and sex) before she turns 30; lo and behold a high powered Korean businessman is banished to the American Midwest and becomes her latest work assignment. Will love bloom? Performances run through August 19 at Park Square Theatre.

Theater fanatic Brooke Nelson is headed to Duluth to Renegade Theater's production of "Lizzie," a rock musical about the famed Lizzie Borden. Borden was the main suspect in the horrific axe murder of her parents in the 1892. The musical features four female vocalists backed up by an all-female rock band. Nelson, who loves dark musicals like "Sweeney Todd" and "Assassins" says this looks right up her alley. Performances run through August 11 in the Zeitgeist Arts building in Duluth.

If that's not enough theater for you, not to worry, the Minnesota Fringe Festival opens today! Actor and playwright Duck Washington recommends you check out "What to do in case of Dinosaur Attack," the latest "lecture" by Reverend Matt in his monster science series. Washington likens Reverend Matt's shows to a Ted Talk, with the reverend himself being "part David Attenborough, part Elvira, Mistress of the Dark." If you love dinosaurs - but really don't want to be eaten by one - this show is for you. If not, no worries, there are 131 other shows to choose from at this year's Fringe.