Photos: Parting honors for corrections officer Joseph Gomm


1 Minnesota law enforcement officers carry the casket of Officer Joseph Gomm to his gravesite in the Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, Minn. on July 26, 2018. 
2 A sign that reads "A hero is on his way to heaven," sits inside the front entrance to the Roselawn Cemetery. 
3 A large group of police officers lead the procession. 
4 Minnesota law enforcement officers and citizens wave flags as hundreds of emergency vehicles make their way down Larpenteur Ave. W. toward Roselawn Cemetery. 
5 Minnesota law enforcement officers perform the three-volley rifle salute in honor of Officer Joseph Gromm. 
6 A bagpipe band makes its way away from the gravesite of Officer Joseph Gromm. 
7 Minnesota law enforcement officers march away from the gravesite. 
8 Roseville firefighter Israel Diaz, left, and St. Paul Fire firefighter Bryan Sullivan, right, adjust the flag hanging over the entrance to the Roselawn Cemetery. 
9 The American Flag flies from the top of a fire engine ladder outside the funeral of Officer Joseph Gomm at North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills. 
10 Mourners gather on a hill next to North Heights Lutheran Church. 
11 Law enforcement officers salute Gloria Gomm, mother of Officer Joseph Gomm. 
12 The hearse carrying Officer Joseph Gomm's body heads to the burial site from North Heights Lutheran Church. 
13 Law enforcement officers walk through the parking lot during the funeral. 
14 Law enforcement officers salute as Officer Joseph Gomm's casket is placed in a hearse. 
15 Law enforcement officers leave the funeral of Officer Joseph Gomm. 
16 A mourner carries a blue-tinted rose and a program from the funeral. 
17 Law enforcement officers line the outside of North Heights Lutheran Church. 
18 Honor guard stand at attention before the funeral for Officer Joseph Gomm. 
19 Police officers stand by their motorcycles outside of North Heights Lutheran Church. 