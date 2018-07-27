Now hiring: A company offers drug treatment and a job to addicted applicants

Leah Tate, Belden's vice president of human resources, says the company is committed to paying even for residential drug treatment for job applicants. Belden's close ties to the community prompted it to invest more for treatment, even for those who are not yet employees.
Leah Tate, Belden's vice president of human resources, says the company is committed to paying even for residential drug treatment for job applicants. Belden's close ties to the community prompted it to invest more for treatment, even for those who are not yet employees. 