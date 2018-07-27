After a while: St. Cloud stolen crocodile found

The artist whose sculpture of a crocodile was stolen while on display in downtown St. Cloud says it's been recovered.

Dale Lewis of Hastings said he got a tip call about the location of the 10-foot steel work of art and provided the information to police Friday morning. The crocodile disappeared around July 16 while on display as part of a sculpture walk outdoor exhibit.

Lewis said it appears a couple of students took the sculpture. After they read media reports about it being stolen, they moved it to a church, where it was recovered, he said.

"It seems like it was a stupid idea," he said.

Lewis constructed the crocodile in 2011 using stainless steel electrical boxes and butter knives for teeth. It weighs about 160 pounds and was anchored to the concrete. After it went missing, Lewis offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever took it.

Lewis said he's leaning against pressing charges against those responsible for taking the crocodile.

"I've got mixed feelings about this," he said. "It sounds like these kids have a bright future and are good students and did a really stupid thing. And a felony conviction might not look so good."

Lewis said he's planning a trip to St. Cloud on Monday to pick up the crocodile. He's not sure yet where it will be on display next.