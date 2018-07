How the medical community is working to prevent suicides

Around the United States, suicide rates are on the rise. In Minnesota alone, the rate increased 40.6 percent between 1999 and 2016, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So what are medical professionals doing to prevent suicides? MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Dr. J. Michael Bostwick to learn more. He's a psychiatrist at the Mayo Clinic who specializes in the study of suicide.

