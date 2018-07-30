Justice for sexual assault survivors

A recent Star Tribune article revealed that more 1,000 sexual assault cases reported to law enforcement were either poorly investigated or not investigated at all.

The Chairman of Minnesota police licensing board responded to the article with a new model system designed to improve sexual assault investigations throughout the state. But what does that mean? And how will that bring justice to the survivors of rape and sexual assault?

MPR guest host Chris Farrell spoke with Abby Honold, a rape survivor and student at the University of Minnesota, Paul Schnell, police chief in Inver Grove Heights and former Sex Crimes Investigator in St. Paul, and Brandon Stahl, criminal justice reporter at the Star Tribune.

