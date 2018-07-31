The expense of poverty in America

According to a report from the United Nations, America has a pervasive poverty problem.

The report states that 40 million Americans live in poverty and 18.5 million live in "extreme poverty."

What is it like to try to break through the poverty cycle? And, how did the problem become so widespread in America?

MPR News host Chris Farrell spoke with Tracey Ross of PolicyLink and Elaine Rasmussen, CEO of Social Impact Strategies Group, about the expense of being poor.

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion.