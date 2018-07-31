How public health officials are responding to rising suicide rates

In the United States, suicide rates have spiked in the past two decades — and Minnesota has seen one of the biggest jumps, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials are working to figure out why, and how to respond. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Melissa Heinen about the state's efforts. Heinen is a suicide epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health, and runs the state's Violent Death Reporting System.