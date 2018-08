Elvis topped the Billboard chart 60 years ago with "Hard Headed Woman"

Elvis Presley's "Hard Headed Woman" topped the Billboard pop chart 60 years ago.

The song was written by Claude Demetrius, who also composed songs like "Mean Woman Blues" and "Ain't That Just Like A Woman," and the Christmas classic "Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me.)"

When "Hard Headed Woman" first came out in 1958, the BBC restricted when it could played on the air because of the biblical references in the lyrics.