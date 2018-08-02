Minnehaha Academy ready to rebuild a year after deadly explosion

Hundreds of students, staff, families and alumni gathered Thursday at Minnehaha Academy for a ceremony marking the rebuilding of the school damaged by an explosion exactly one year ago.

Construction workers unveiled the first concrete column of what will be a common area in the part of the high school campus being rebuilt after the natural gas blast.

Construction workers unveil the first pillar of what will be the rebuilt section of Minnehaha Academy after a fatal natural gas explosion damaged the school last year. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/MjYmOwo1dD — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) August 2, 2018

The ceremony included a memorial for the two staff members killed in the blast.

"There has been much beauty in the ashes, and so we see that every day," school president Donna Harris said. "And so, we have a bright future for our kids ahead. We have reimagined our school. Our community has come together in ways that we could never have anticipated. So, we are hopeful and thankful and joyful as well."

The school has been holding classes in Mendota Heights. It hopes to move back to its Minneapolis location in the fall of 2019.