Murder charge readied against inmate in prison officer's killing

Throughout the main hallway at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, there are a series of locked doors and metal detectors.

Edward Muhammad Johnson will be formally charged Thursday in connection with the death of Stillwater prison corrections officer Joseph Gomm, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.

Prosecutors will also advise the court that they intend to take the case to a grand jury, which is required for first-degree murder charges in Minnesota, Orput told MPR News Thursday morning. Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Friday morning, he added.

Johnson, 42, is the only suspect in Gomm's death in an industrial building at the state prison on July 18. Johnson was serving time for a 2002 murder when Gomm was killed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been investigating the prison slaying.

Gomm was buried with full honors at a cemetery in Roseville last week.