Family members ID man shot, killed by St. Paul police

Activists with Native Lives Matter occupy the intersection of Bloomington and Franklin Avenues in Minneapolis on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

Family members identified the man killed by St. Paul Police Sunday as William "Billy" Hughes. Dannah Thompson, who identified herself as Hughes' cousin, read a statement from the family. "Through our grief and difficulty, we have been left with more questions than answers as to why police officers decided to abruptly and violently take Billy's life," she said during a protest of the shooting near the Minneapolis American Indian Center.

Thompson said Hughes was a member of the White Earth Nation of Anishinaabe. She also read a list of demands including release of video and audio of the shooting, transcripts of any 911 calls relating to the incident as well as changes to rules governing the use of force.

St. Paul Police have not released identifying information. Police said Sunday that officers shot the man who was holding a handgun at a building in the Summit-University neighborhood.

The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union also urged authorities Monday to speed up the release of information in a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.