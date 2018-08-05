One person killed in St. Paul police shooting

Authorities blocked off a portion of St. Anthony Avenue near Victoria Street in St. Paul on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, after police officers shot and killed a person there earlier in the day.

Updated: 8:25 a.m. | Posted: 6:55 a.m.

A person was fatally shot by St. Paul police officers early Sunday.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue. That's between Victoria and Milton streets, just north of Interstate 94 in the Summit-University neighborhood. Police said the individual who died was a male, but did not release his name or age.

No officers were injured; the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has opened an investigation of the incident. A BCA van was at the scene; authorities had blocked off a portion of St. Anthony Avenue near Victoria Street.

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

"We are still working to determine exactly what happened and will share more information later this morning," the department said in a post on Facebook.

Police said they would be releasing more information at an 8:45 a.m. news conference.

This is a developing story. As with any developing event, information may change. MPR News is working to gather information and verify facts and will continue to update this article.