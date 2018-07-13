Police rush to scene of shooting in Excelsior area

People mourn along Hwy. 7 near the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chanhassen on Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting in the west metro city of Excelsior.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says its agents and crime scene team are responding. Authorities have no immediate details on what happened, or if anyone was killed.

Heather Samdahl says she lives on the street where the shooting occurred. She said she was pulling out of her driveway Friday morning when she saw police pulling out guns and heading down the street.

A policeman directs traffic along Hwy. 7 near the scene. Matt Sepic | MPR News

She told MPR News she called a friend two houses away. "She was on the phone with me when she said she just heard gunshots and that she's a wreck and then all of a sudden there were more gun shots and she hung up the phone."

More reporting to come.