Jack White to play at the Minneapolis Armory

When Jack White performs Monday night at the Minneapolis Armory, fans will likely be surprised by what they hear. White does not use a set list. Instead, he takes his cues from the crowd to determine which songs to play and how to play them.

He told Rolling Stone that at the beginning of the tour, they were playing the White Stripes classic "Hotel Yorba" like a polka, "but now it has more of a 'Mystery Train' kind of rhythm."