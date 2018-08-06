Why is child care so expensive?

Child care is expensive and hard to find anywhere you live. But those outside big cities are hit especially hard. According to research from the Center for Rural Policy and Development, some 2,500 children in northwestern Minnesota need day care and can't get it. This lack of access to child care has a ripple effect in rural communities and economies.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with two childcare experts about ways to fix the child care shortage and how to make care more affordable.

Guest 1: Gillian White — senior editor at The Atlantic

Guest 2: Heidi Hagel Braid — Director of National Programs for First Childrens Finance

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.