Lakeville police looking for help on gun shop thefts

Lakeville police are asking for the public's help in locating two people who broke into a gun shop and stole handguns.

Deputy Chief John Kornmann said the burglary happened early last Friday morning, when the two suspects rammed a Ford Flex SUV, into the back wall of the Dakota Custom Guns store and opened a door. They went inside and then fled.

"We're always concerned about guns being stolen ... and being bought and sold by people who should not have them," Kornmann said.

Authorities say suspects were very distinctive in appearance. One was believed to be about 6 feet 5 inches tall wearing distinct red shoes and jeans cropped or rolled up on one leg and a hole in the right leg on the back side.

The other is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. Both were wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts to obscure their faces and features.

The tan or gold Ford Flex SUV they were driving is also distinctive, Kornmann said.

"It's running with the spare on the front right side. It has damage to the front and rear of the vehicle. It was last seen, we believe, to be headed northbound on Interstate 35," Kornmann said.

Lakeville police collected some of the most detailed surveillance video and posted it online.

"What we're asking the public to do is we posted about a two minute, 50-second segment of videos on our YouTube page. We're asking the public to take a look. We know someone is going to recognize these individuals," Kornmann said.

You can see the video here.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows about the break-in to call police.