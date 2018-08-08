With apparel ban overuled, what will the primaries look like?

County election judges are getting prepared for next week's party primaries. One of the sticking points that could come up is what people wear to the polls.

After the Supreme Court ruled that Minnesota's political apparel ban was over-broad, the Secretary of State's office and some county elections managers have issued new guidelines for what to watch for.

To get some analysis of how this is being handled, MPR's Tom Crann was joined by David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University. Schultz teaches about constitutional law at the University of Minnesota.

