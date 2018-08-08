ICE officials inspecting Minnesota pork producer

Federal immigration officials are inspecting a southern Minnesota hog farm that bills itself one of the nation's largest pork producers.

About 15 to 20 Department of Homeland Security agents arrived Wednesday morning to review employee records at the headquarters of Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye, Minn., about an hour west of Mankato. The company employs about 1,000 people across five states — Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois. The company also has 1,500 contract partners.

Communications manager Amber Portner said the purpose of the visit was to verify employee documentation.

"We are being fully cooperative with them and we're unaware of any wrongdoing on our part," she said, adding that the company is "looking to help support them and what they need to do and keep business moving as well."

Portner said the company has a diverse employee population, including international professionals.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced last month that it's ramping up enforcement of audits performed on employers. The process, known as I-9, checks for errors in employee records and whether employees are working without the proper work authorization. Sometimes the notices are done via mail, but other times they're served on-site.

A two-phase operation this year served more than 5,200 businesses around the country with about 100 arrests. In this region, which includes Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri, ICE conducted 114 audits. There was one arrest as a result, according to spokesperson Shawn Neudauer, who provided the numbers late last month.

ICE did not immediately return a request for comment about the Christensen Farms visit.

There were no arrests at the company as of about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Portner.