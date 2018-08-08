DFL gov. candidates Murphy, Swanson and Walz set to debate on MPR News

DFL-endorsed candidate and state representative Erin Murphy, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and Attorney General Lori Swanson will debate Friday live on MPR News at 11 a.m.

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidates Jeff Johnson and Tim Pawlenty went head-to-head in their first broadcast debate on MPR News last week on issues from abortion to guns to who was more critical of Donald Trump before he became president.

• Complete coverage: Election 2018

You can listen to the DFL debate on the radio, or stream the audio on MPRNews.org. You can also watch the debate live on the MPR News Facebook page.

Have a question for the candidates? Share it with MPR News.