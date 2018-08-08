Students take the lead in campus mental health programs

The demand for mental health treatment on college campuses is skyrocketing across the country, but schools are struggling to keep up. Students seeking out treatment often face obstacles such as stigma, long waiting lists, and a looming generational gap of mental health understanding. How can schools address this problem? Where do students fit into the solution?

Kerri Miller spoke with Stefanie Lyn Kaufman, founder and executive director of Project LETS and mental health worker/trauma counselor at IMERSE — International Mental Health Resource Services, and Rashida Fisher, director of the Co-Occurring Disorders Program and adjunct faculty member at Adler Graduate School, about the changing culture of mental health on college campuses and the new wave of student-led programs that are reshaping the conversation.

