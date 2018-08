Sammy Brue performs 7th Street Entry Tonight

Sammy Brue performs tonight at the 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis. His album "I Am Nice" was released two years ago when he was just 15 years old.

Rolling Stone has called him an "Americana prodigy." Brue wrote his first song when he was 10 and was the opening act for performers like Lucinda Williams and Asleep at the Wheel at the age of 11. This is the Ogden, Utah native's first national tour as a headliner.

