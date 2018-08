Many Minnesota areas having extraordinarily wet year

Despite the spottiness of rain this season, many areas in Minnesota are having an extraordinarily wet year.

Lake Wilson, Red Wood Falls, and St. James are all over 30 inches of precipitation for the year which puts them in the top five wettest years in history. But it looks like the rest of the month will be warm and dry.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus Mark Seeley.

