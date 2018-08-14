Minn., South African choirs merge traditions -- and languages -- in Johannesburg

Minnesota Orchestra in South Africa: Choristers and Chorale
Singers Buyi Masikane (left) of the Gauteng Choristers and Debbie Richman of the Minnesota Chorale said that, despite challenges from unfamiliar songs, languages and pronunciations, they have each found the other supportive and have learned a lot. They also expect to learn a whole lot more before their choirs first performance together in Soweto on Friday. 